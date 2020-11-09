Forecast Discussion 11/09/20 AM: Sunny & warm start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 9th: 31°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:51 PM

Another chilly start to the day across the Twin Tiers this morning, especially in valley locations. This is thanks to clear skies and calm winds supporting radiational cooling. Although a chilly start, we will see temperatures rebound nicely by the afternoon. Once again warmer than average for this time of year as highs will be in the low to mid-70s. We look to remain mostly clear overnight and patchy river valley fog will be possible. We will see temperatures fall back into the mid to upper 30s in valley locations and low 40s in higher terrain locations.

High pressure that has been controlling our weather will begin to move to the east as a frontal system approaches our region. We do look to stay dry for Tuesday with clouds begin to increase by late in the afternoon. Highs Tuesday will once again warm into the low to mid-70s. Shower activity will return Wednesday thanks to a cold front passage. The heaviest rainfall, at this point in time, is looking to stay to the east of the Twin Tiers. This being said we will see pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall, which could lead to minor flooding in poor drainage areas. We will see limited instability associated with this system so any thunderstorm activity will be isolated. Highs Wednesday will be near 70.

Behind this cold front passage, we will see cooler air being ushered into the region. This will lead to high temperatures for the remainder of the forecast period in the mid to upper 50s. High pressure will begin to build back in for the end of the week and the first half of the weekend. Expecting to see mostly sunny and filtered sunshine. By Sunday we will see clouds increase and shower chances will return.

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING MID/HIGH CLOUDS

HIGH: 75

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR, PATCHY RIVER VALLEY FOG

LOW: 37

TUESDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 74 LOW: 57

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS, BREEZY

HIGH: 70 LOW: 43

THURSDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 33

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter