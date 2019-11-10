Forecast Discussion 11/09/2019 PM: Slightly warmer for Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 32°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:51 PM

A chilly start to the weekend, with highs only making it into the upper thirties this afternoon across the twin tiers! Cloud cover will continue to increase tonight. Temperatures won’t drop that much overnight, thanks to a light southerly breeze and cloud cover. Overnight lows will fall into the mid to upper twenties. After a chilly start to your Sunday, highs will warm into the upper forties. We will see limited sunshine for the end of the weekend, with light shower chances increasing by late day and overnight.

Veterans day is looking to be a messy one. Our next weather maker will begin to work in late Sunday night and into Monday. This will bring the potential to see light rain, a wintry mix, and then snow. Depending on how this system tracks will determine who will see more snow than a wintry mix. Right now it still looks like the majority of the twin tiers will see a wintry mix during the afternoon on Monday, before it fully transitions over into snow. Portions of the northern southern tier will see the transition over to snow first. Highs for Monday will hover around forty before falling throughout the afternoon.

Light snow showers look to linger as we go throughout Tuesday! Luckily we will be on the drier side midweek through the end of the week although temperatures will be below average. Once this next system passes, we will see temperatures in the upper twenties to lower thirties.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIMITED SUN

HIGH: 48

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

LOW: 34

MONDAY: WINTRY MIX, CLOUDY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 30 LOW: 13

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 26

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





