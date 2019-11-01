Forecast Discussion 11/1/19 AM: Drying out with windy conditions and much cooler temperatures into the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:40 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:02 PM

…FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR BRADFORD & TIOGA (N.Y.) COUNTIES…

…WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT THROUGH FRIDAY EVENING FOR STEUBEN, SCHUYLER, TIOGA (Pa.) & TOMPKINS COUNTIES…

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! A very stormy evening and night last night with flooding, severe storms and gusty winds. Luckily the storms are gone for today, but now we have many locations under Wind Advisories (stated above) through this evening. Winds out of the northwest will usher in cooler temperatures, highs today close to 20 degrees cooler than yesterday reaching into the upper 40s to near 50 degrees. Winds will gust between 40-50 mph in Steuben, Schuyler and Tioga (Pa.) counties, with other areas still seeing gusts up to or over 35 mph which could cause tree damage and isolated power outages. Winds do start to die down however by this evening. A few showers linger early this morning otherwise some sunshine this afternoon with lake enhanced clouds lingering into the afternoon. Some areas may see a wet snowflake or two in higher elevations of Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) Counties this morning, but we dry out through the day.

A mixture of sunshine and clouds for Saturday with highs near 50 degrees once again, staying dry as high pressure builds in and breezy conditions continue. Sunday a weak disturbance moves into the region bringing a few isolated showers, most staying dry with cooler temperatures. Highs Sunday in the mid 40s. Next week looking mainly quiet with some sunshine to start before shower become possible mid week with highs staying in the 40s and 50s.

A reminder we turn clocks back Saturday night / Sunday morning – enjoy that extra hour of sleep everyone!

FRIDAY: EARLY SHOWER, WINDY. CLOUDS DECREASE.

HIGH: 48

FRIDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS.

LOW: 28

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUD, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. LIMITED SUNSHINE. WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter