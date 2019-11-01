Forecast Discussion 11/1/19 PM: Dry start to the weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 1ST: 33°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:40 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 6:02 PM

High pressure building into the region leading to decreasing winds Friday evening. Cold air in place following Thursday’s cold front, lows into the 20s. Intervals of clouds through the overnight.

High pressure leads to a dry start to the weekend. Sunshine returns for the afternoon and highs reaching near 50 degrees. A weak cold front moves through late Saturday night which may bring a few light showers. Best chances for showers staying western portions of Steuben and Tioga (Pa.) counties. Lows near 30 degrees.

West winds in favor of lake-enhanced clouds and stay showers Sunday. Still, best chance for showers in western portions of the Twin Tiers . Otherwise, breezy and colder than average for temperatures. Highs Sunday into the 40s. High pressure builds into the region again Sunday night into early next week providing a dry start to the weekend. Chance for showers returns again for midweek.

SATURDAY: AFTERNOON SUNSHINE

HIGH: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT: CHANCE LATE SHOWERS

LOW: 31

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY. WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 21

FRIDAY: SHOWERS POSSIBLE. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 22

