Forecast Discussion 11/1/2020 PM: Mixed showers to start the week, windy Election Day

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 33°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:40 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

It has been cold and gross all day today with showers moving into the area during the late morning. HIghs only breaking into the upper 40s and cloudy skies outside of some sunshine early this morning. Showers are continuing this afternoon and will into the evening with lows tonight in the upper 20s, which is lower than average. Showers will change over to mixed and frozen precipitation overnight as temperatures drop below freezing. Little to no accumulation is expected.

The mixed precipitation is expected to continue tomorrow as highs are not expected to escape the 30s. Cloudy skies are going to stick around too along with windy conditions. Northwest wind exceeding 20 miles per hour is possible with gusts nearing 30 mph. That is a very Monday forecast. Lows tomorrow night should only drop to the mid-30s with the cloud cover. It will feel colder than it actually is all day.

Election Day is looking like a simple forecast with highs in the upper 40s expected. Some morning showers are possible but those should move out by the late morning. Some sunshine is possible with windy conditions sticking around. Polls close at 8 PM in Pennsylvania and 9 PM in New York, with lows in the low-30s it will be cool so try to get out and get the vote done early.

Warming into the 60s for the rest of the week with partly to mostly sunny skies.

MONDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS. WINDY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 35

ELECTION DAY: STRAY AM SHOWER. TURNING PARTLY SUNNY. WINDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: SUNNY & WARMER

HIGH: 63 LOW: 40

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 65 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 43

SATURDAY: SUNNY SATURDAY

HIGH: 68 LOW: 44

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 67 LOW: 45

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter