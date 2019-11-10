Forecast Discussion 11/10/19 AM: Warmer Sunday, ugly start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10TH: 32°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:51 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:51 PM

A slightly warmer day to finish off your Veteran’s Day Weekend, though we still won’t touch the average for this time of year. Mostly cloudy skies and dry conditions for most of the day, highs in the upper 40s expected. In the PM hours, some scattered showers may impact the area, lows in the mid-30s.

A messy Veteran’s Day is upon us. Colder temperatures with highs in the upper 30s. A chance of a wintry mix before noon then a change over to rain in the early afternoon hours. The change over to snow in the PM hours will depend on the cold front passage, right now models parts of the area dropping to freezing in the early evening hours. When that cold front passes, temperatures will free fall into the mid-20s.

Tuesday morning’s commute will be messy with snow chances through the early afternoon and we will be lucky to hit the freezing mark for highs. Expected high temperatures in the lower 30s. Thankfully, going into the later evening hours, we will start drying out. But, all good news comes with bad news, we’ll be deep freezing too with a low around 10 degrees.

The later parts of the week look dry, with Wednesday being just as frigid as Tuesday. We warm up slightly on Thursday and Friday.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LIMITED SUN

HIGH: 47

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

LOW: 35

MONDAY: WINTRY MIX, CLOUDY

HIGH: 38 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 31 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 28 LOW: 11

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 35 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, WARMER

HIGH: 44 LOW: 22

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

