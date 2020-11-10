Forecast Discussion 11/10/20 AM: Light rain returns Wednesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 10th: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 10th: 31°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:31 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Another chilly start to the day across valley locations this morning. We are also seeing low visibility due to dense fog; make sure to take it on the slow side to get where you need to be this morning. Fog will lift through the morning hours and we will see some clouds linger throughout the day. Although a chilly start, we will once again see above-average temperatures as highs reach into the low to mid-70s. The warm temperatures will be thanks to a warm south/southwest breeze at 5-15 mph combined with some sunshine. Clouds will begin to increase overnight and an isolated shower is possible before daybreak. Lows in the mid to upper 50s.

A cold front passage Wednesday will bring the return of rain to the Twin Tiers. Steady light rain will arrive by mid to late morning Wednesday. The majority of the rainfall will be light, but pockets of moderate to heavy rainfall will be possible. On average we are anticipating between 0.25-0.50″ of rain, isolated higher amounts possible. Flooding will not be a major concern, but poor drainage areas that are prone to flooding should be monitored. Highs will near 70 degrees. Shower activity will taper off Wednesday night and lows will be near 40 degrees.

High pressure will begin to build back end for the end of the week and start of the weekend. Cloud cover will gradually clear on Thursday leading to some sunshine by the afternoon. Mid to high-level clouds of Friday will produce filtered sunshine. It will be a dry and partly sunny start to the weekend before shower chances return for Sunday. Light showers will be around for the entire day Sunday and it lingers into Monday. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, WARM

HIGH: 74

TUESDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASE, ISOLATED SHOWER LATE

LOW: 56

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, STEADY RAIN, POCKETS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL

HIGH: 69 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 54 LOW: 41

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 59 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 56 LOW: 42

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 34

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter