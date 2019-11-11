Forecast Discussion 11/10/2019 PM: Messy weather to start the week!

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 52°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 32°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Continuing to watch cloud cover increase going throughout the overnight hours. Light showers will work in overnight, some locations will see light rain showers where areas that see cooler temperatures have the opportunity to see light snow showers. Overnight lows will fall into the low to mid-thirties.

A messy start to the week and for Veterans Day. Most will start the day off-dry, with snow showers possible, especially in Steuben county. Heading into the afternoon, this is when the weather begins to worsen. A strong low-pressure system will potentially bring us our first snowstorm of the season. There is still some uncertainty with this system, just a slight shift in any direction could cause portions of the Twin Tiers to see more snowfall than others. Current model runs are looking to have the heaviest snowfall in portions of the finger lakes regions and northwestern Steuben county. Depending on how fast temperatures fall during the afternoon, it will determine how long we will see a wintry mix in areas closest to the Pennsylvania border and south.

Everyone in the Southern Tier will see some sort of snowfall. The majority of the area will be in the range of a trace to four inches, higher amounts will be possible in higher elevations. The amount of snowfall then drops going into the northern tier. This is the area that has the potential to see a longer period of wintry mix before the transition over to snow.

The main threat once this system passes will then turn to the bitterly cold arctic temperatures that we will be seeing. Highs for both Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the twenties with overnight lows in the teens to even single digits in some locations. Wind chill values by Wednesday morning will potentially be in the lower single digits.

By midweek and into the remainder of the seven-day forecast, quieter weather work into our region. Although temperatures will continue to be below average, most days we will have the opportunity to see some peeks of sunshine through the cloud cover.

MONDAY: WINTRY MIX TO SNOW

HIGH: 39

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW

LOW: 25

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE LIGHT SNOW SHOWERS

HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CHILLY

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 21

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 36 LOW: 21

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

