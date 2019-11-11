Forecast Discussion 11/11/19 AM: Wintry mix to snowfall for this evening and early Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 31°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:50 PM

Happy Monday Twin Tiers! A very messy start to our workweek today and fro Veterans Day. We wake up to mostly dry conditions with snow showers in north western portions of Steuben county. As we move into the afternoon low pressure will bring our messy weather across the region. The amount of cold air to start and as we move into tonight is really dependent on the track of this storms, so if there are any slight changes in this, it would mean a much different snowfall forecast. Most model runs show the highest snowfall potential towards our northwest, Steuben county looking to have the best chance to see more accumulation because of colder air. Something we will have to track is how quickly temperatures fall this afternoon because that will determine how long we see rain/ a wintry mix. The longer we see a wintry mix, the lower the snowfall totals.

Snowfall totals into Tuesday morning look to range between a trace-4″ for most of the Twin Tiers. Central Steuben county and Schuyler county look to see closer to 4-6″ with very norther Steuben county potentially seeing 6-8″ – in areas such as Hornell and Cohocton. Once this system passes the region we track bitterly cold temperatures into Tuesday, highs reach into the upper 20s and overnight lows in the teens and single digits. Wind chill values will be a concern as well – feeling like the lower single digits at times early Wednesday morning. As we roll into Wednesday we remain cold with highs in the mid to upper 20s but star to warm up back close to 40 degrees to end the week with some sunshine.

By next weekend highs remain in the 30s and 40s with some sunshine and dry conditions. No real storm systems look likely after today/tomorrows snow potential.

MONDAY: WINTRY MIX TO SNOW.

HIGH: 39

MONDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY, LIGHT SNOW.

LOW: 25

TUESDAY: SNOW EARLY, LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 29 LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE RETURNS, CHILLY.

HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 36 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 35 LOW: 18

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

