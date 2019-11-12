Forecast Discussion 11/11/19 PM: Winter Weather Advisories in effect until early Tuesday morning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11TH: 31°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 6:53 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:50 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga (N.Y.) and Bradford counties until 9 am Tuesday*

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tioga (Pa.) County until 7 am Tuesday*

Frontal system bringing wintry weather Monday evening into Tuesday morning. Expecting a wintry mix of snow, sleet, and freezing rain to move into the Twin Tiers starting after dark. This system will move in from the west and work east through the overnight as colder air also filters into the region. Northern Steuben and Schuyler seeing more of a snow event, while warmer air aloft for the rest of the Twin Tiers will allow for a wintry mix of sleet, freezing rain, and rain for the onset of precipitation. As the cold front passes, wintry mix transitions to snowfall before the predawn hours Tuesday. Steady snowfall tapers to showers by mid morning Tuesday. Snowfall accumulations of a trace to 3 inches for the Northern Tier into Chemung and southern Steuben counties. Northern Steuben and Schuyler counties expecting closer to 3-6″, while far northwestern Steuben may see closer to 6-8″ of snowfall.

Northwest winds Tuesday with gusts of 25 mph or more at times throughout the afternoon. Winds in favor of lingering lake-effect showers, but staying light for us in the Twin Tiers. Otherwise, the concern turns to the cold. Temperatures Tuesday morning in the 20s, falling throughout the afternoon. Wind chill temperatures into the teens for the afternoon, falling into the single digits for the evening and overnight. Lows Tuesday night near 10 degrees.

Any lingering snowfall tapers by early Wednesday. Cold air still in place for midweek with highs Wednesday approaching 30 degrees and overnight lows again near 10 degrees. Seeing some improvements with temperatures for the end of the workweek. Highs both Thursday and Friday near 40 degrees, still below average for this time of the year. Staying mainly dry through the end of the workweek.

18 STORM TEAM FORECAST (11/10/2019)

TUESDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 29

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY DRY. INTERVALS OF CLOUDS

HIGH: 28 LOW: 13

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE

HIGH: 42 LOW: 18

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 33 LOW: 17

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter