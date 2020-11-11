Forecast Discussion 11/11/20 AM: Beneficial light rain today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 11th: 51°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 11th: 31°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:49 PM

Certainly seeing a difference temperature-wise this morning compared to 24hrs ago. We will once again see above-average temperatures as highs reach near 70 degrees. A cold front moving through the region will cause light rainfall across the area. The steadiest rain will move through this morning before it becomes on and off for the afternoon. Although the rainfall will be primarily on the light side; pockets of moderate to heavy rain will be possible. Rainfall on average will be between 0.25-0.50″; isolated higher amounts closer to 1″ will be possible for locations that see a heavy band rainfall for an extended period of time. Flooding is not looking to be a concern because we have been so dry lately. Ponding on roadways and poor drainage areas are the locations to monitor. Shower activity will begin to taper off and lows will be in the low 40s.

An area of high pressure will build in for Thursday ushering in some drier air into the region. This will lead to clouds gradually clearing throughout the day. It will be noticeably cooler Thursday as highs will only reach into the low 50s; this is actually right around average for this time of year. We look to remain dry and enjoy some sunshine Friday. A warm front passage in the morning will lead to high temperatures in the upper 50s. A moisture-starved cold front will pass late Friday leading to seasonable temperatures for the upcoming weekend.

Speaking of the weekend, we will see some sunshine Saturday before clouds increase in the afternoon. High temperatures Saturday look to hover around 50 degrees. The next frontal system will arrive Saturday night into Sunday which will bring the return of showers to the area. Lows Saturday night will be in the low 30s so there is the potential for a rain/snow mix overnight and early Sunday morning. By late Sunday morning, we will see the transition over to light rain showers as temperatures warm up towards the mid to upper 50s. Shower chances will continue into early next week. Highs Monday will be in the low 50s while Tuesday’s highs will near the mid-40s.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN, POCKETS OF MODERATE TO HEAVY RAINFALL

HIGH: 69

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SHOWERS TAPER OFF

LOW: 40

THURSDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 52 LOW: 29

FRIDAY: FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, SOME SUNSHINE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 41

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 33

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

