Forecast Discussion 11/12/19 AM: Snow showers linger today with very cold temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 31°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:49 PM

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Chemung, Schuyler, Steuben, Tioga (N.Y.) and Bradford counties until 9 am Tuesday*

*Winter Weather Advisory in effect for Tioga (Pa.) County until 7 am Tuesday*

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! A weather maker bringing slippery conditions this morning across the region as a wintry mix to snow developed overnight. Luckily this was a fast moving system as only a few snow showers linger early with temperatures in the 20s. Winds out of the northwest will be breezy today with guests of 25 mph or higher at times through the day today. This will help create some lake enhanced cloud cover and snow showers. With colder air ushering in, temperatures remain close to 30 degrees for highs. Wind chill values will remain in the teens this morning with even cooler values in the single digits by the evening and into tonight. Lows tonight fall close to 10 degrees. Dress warmly and accordingly when heading out and definitely make sure to plan extra time to clear off your car and take it slower on the roadways, especially if you are heading out on any untreated roadways.

We being to dry out for Wednesday with cold air still entering the twin tiers, highs once again approach near 30 degrees with overnight lows near 10 degrees. Luckily we start to warm back up into Thursday and Friday with mainly dry conditions even into the weekend. Highs to end the work week will be near 40 degrees. A few more clouds enter into the end of the work week but we do remain quiet.

The upcoming weekend looks dry with sunshine and temperatures in the 30s and 40s. The below average stretch continues into early next week with highs next Monday looking to remain in the 40s, but closer to where we should be this time of year.

TUESDAY: LINGERING SNOW SHOWERS. WINDY. SOME SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 29

TUESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS.

LOW: 10

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY DRY. SOME SUNSHINE RETURNS!

HIGH: 27 LOW: 12

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 20

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 34 LOW: 16

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

