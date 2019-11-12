Forecast Discussion 11/12/19 PM: Unseasonably cold temperatures continue this week







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 31°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 6:54 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:49 PM

Northwest winds Tuesday night in favor of lake-effect light showers to flurries. Best chances for snowfall in the Southern Tier and farther north. Otherwise, the concern turns to the cold. Overnight lows near 10 degrees and wind chill values near zero into early Wednesday morning.

Lingering flurries early Wednesday, otherwise decreasing clouds into the afternoon. Still dealing with a very cold air mass over the region, the coldest of the season so far. Highs reaching to near 30 degrees, but feeling more like the 20s and teens for the afternoon. Increasing clouds for the overnight and lows in the low to mid teens.

A weak disturbance moving north of the region Thursday keeps cloudy skies overhead and gives us a slight chance for showers. Most staying dry, though, and seeing some improvements for temperatures. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees, still below average for this time of the year. Highs Friday also near 40 degrees, coming along with partial sunshine. Light snowfall possible late Friday. High pressure builds in for the start of the weekend bringing along sunshine but still near freezing temperatures. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees. Increasing clouds Sunday with highs near 40 degrees.

WEDNESDAY: EARLY FLURRIES POSSIBLE. AFTERNOON SUNSHINE

HIGH: 29

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 13

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. SLIGHT CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 15

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 14

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

