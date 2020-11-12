Forecast Discussion 11/12/20 AM: Mainly dry & seasonable today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 12TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 12th: 31°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

A cooler start to the day across the area compared to 24hrs ago. This is thanks to the cold front passage yesterday leading to our winds to shift out of the north/northwest ushering some cooler air into the region. The cold front is now situated to the east of the Twin Tiers; along the east coast. This cold front is now tapping into tropical moisture from Eta leading to heavy rainfall in the Mid Atlantic States. Luckily for us, although we see a good amount of cloud cover this morning they will gradually clear by the afternoon. Noticeably cooler today but it will be seasonable as highs hover 50 degrees. We will see mostly to partly clear skies overnight with lows near 30.

The remnants of Eta will continue to move up the east coast on Friday. This will lead to slightly more cloud cover throughout the day. A weak disturbance will move through the region late Friday and tap into some of the tropical moisture leading to the potential for stray showers. The majority of the area will remain dry and see a mixture of sun & clouds. Highs will be in the mid to upper 50s. An area of high pressure will lead to a dry start to the weekend. Cloud cover will begin to increase on Saturday this is out ahead of a frontal system. Highs on Saturday will near 50.

By late Saturday night into Sunday, light showers will arrive. This will be associated with a cold front passage. This frontal passage will bring our high temperatures from the mid to upper 50s Sunday down to hovering 50 by Monday. Scattered shower activity looks to continue into early next week. High temperatures Tuesday and Friday will be in the low to mid-40s.

THURSDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: WINDY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

THURSDAY: GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 50

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLEAR, PATCHY FOG

LOW: 30

FRIDAY: MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER

HIGH: 56 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: WINDY, CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 57 LOW: 38

MONDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: WINDY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 25

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter