Forecast Discussion 11/13/19 AM: Very cold mid week with some sunshine returning

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 31°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! A few lingering clouds and flakes this morning before clouds decrease today giving way to some sunshine once again! Winds out of the northwest keep us very cold for today, waking up to wind chill values in the single digits until around 8 am this morning. Temperatures struggle to warm into the upper 20s for highs today with wind chill values staying in the teens most of the afternoon. Tonight we cool off once again with increasing clouds and lows falling into the mid teens. Cloud cover overnight may help to keep us slightly warmer depending on how quickly clouds increase.

A very weak frontal system moves towards our north into Thursday bringing mostly cloudy skies for the day and a few scattered showers in the afternoon otherwise most staying dry. Temperatures will be warmer however, finally above freezing with highs on Thursday near 40 degrees. Friday we track high pressure building in which means sunshine and clouds return. Highs in the lower 40s to end the workweek. A few snow showers are also possible late Friday night with little to no accumulation expected as a cold front pushes through, this will re enforce very cold conditions for one day this weekend.

Saturday looking cold with highs near 30 degrees and overnight lows once again near 10 degrees. Sunshine and dry conditions remain this weekend before clouds increase early next week along with our temperatures. Highs into early next week rebound into the mid to upper 40s.

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY SKIES, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 28

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: INCREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 17

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

FRIDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS. LATE SNOW SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 14

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 30 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

