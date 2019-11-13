Forecast Discussion 11/13/19 PM: Below average temperatures continue for the end of the week







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 13TH: 31°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

Increasing clouds Wednesday evening into the overnight. Flurry is possible but most staying dry. Lows in the low to mid teens.

A disturbance moving north of the region Thursday keeps cloudy skies overhead and gives us a chance for flurries throughout the first half of the day. Most staying dry, though. Seeing some improvements for temperatures as breezy southerly winds allow for warm air advection. Highs Thursday near 40 degrees, still below average for this time of the year. Breaks in cloud cover for the late day and lows in the low to mid 20s.

Partial sunshine Friday as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest, bringing more cloud cover for the afternoon into the Southern Tier. Chance for light snowfall late day into the overnight as this front passes. Highs Friday near 40 degrees and overnight lows into the mid to upper teens. High pressure in control of the region for the weekend. Sunshine returns for Saturday along with near freezing temperatures. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees. Mostly to partly sunny on Sunday. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. FLURRY POSSIBLE

HIGH: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY. FLURRY POSSIBLE

LOW: 24

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. CHANCE LIGHT PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 13

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

MONDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 30

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





