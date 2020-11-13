Forecast Discussion 11/13/2020 AM: Some sunshine for Friday, isolated showers possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 13th: 50°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 13th: 31°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:55 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:48 PM

We have a cold and foggy start to Friday the 13th so be mindful of what lurks in the fog ahead during your morning commute, just have your fog lights on. Highs today should hit the mid-50s with partly sunny skies. An isolated shower is possible this afternoon, after the sun goes down we may see a mixed situation as they linger, lows right near freezing.

We’ll have a dry start to the weekend with, again, some fog to start your Saturday. Highs in the low 50s, near average for this time of year. Mostly sunny skies for a sunny Saturday. We could see some shower chances during the overnight hours, a mix is possible due to temperatures dropping into the low 30s.

More shower chances on Sunday as a low-pressure system moves through the region. Highs in the mid-50s expected and breezy conditions possible with the cold front passing through. Cloudy skies for a not-so-sunny-Sunday. Lows Sunday night should drop to the mid-30s, the extra cloud cover holding in a bit of the heat.

The upcoming week appears to be a bit cooler than we are used to. Lower than average temperatures expected starting on Monday. More shower chances on Tuesday and Thursday.

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. ISO. SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. OVERNIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: SHOWERS LIKELY. BREEZY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

MONDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COOLER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 27

