Forecast Discussion 11/14/19 AM: Slightly warmer today with overcast skies

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 14TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 14TH: 30°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers. A chilly start to your morning with temperatures in the teens and twenties. Winds remain out of the south with gusts up to 20 mph possible, helping us warm up a bit more today with highs in the upper 30s to near 40 degrees. Cloudy skies dominate through the afternoon as a weak frontal system moves through, bringing the chance for a few flurries for the first half of your day. A few breaks in the clouds give way to some sunshine to end the day with clearing skies overnight. This will help temperatures fall overnight into the lower 20s as high pressure builds into the Twin Tiers for the end of the workweek and upcoming weekend.

Partly sunny on Friday with a weak cold front moving towards the region, high temperatures ahead of this front will warm into the lower 40s with a bit more cloud cover into the afternoon hours. A few snow showers are possible late Friday as this front passes, drawing in cooler air for the day on Saturday as another area of high pressure builds in. Saturday highs will be near freezing with sunny skies. Mostly to partly sunny skies on Sunday as temperatures rebound a bit with highs back near 40 degrees. Staying mainly dry through the weekend with no weather makers in store.

Early next week we track mostly cloudy skies Monday with a warming trend into mid week. Highs on Monday in the lower 40s, and rising to the mid to upper 40s by Tuesday and Wednesday. The chance for a few showers is possible Tuesday and Wednesday, but right now most looking to stay dry, as overcast skies remain.

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. FLURRY POSSIBLE EARLY.

HIGH: 40

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS DECREASE LATE.

LOW: 22

FRIDAY: PARTIAL SUNSHINE. CHANCE LIGHT PM SNOW SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 16

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 40 LOW: 23

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 28

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter