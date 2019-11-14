Forecast Discussion 11/14/19 PM: Chance light showers Friday, sunshine returns Saturday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 14TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 14TH: 30°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 6:56 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:47 PM

Decreasing clouds Thursday night. Despite southerly winds, temperatures still below average for this time of the year with lows into the mid to upper 20s.

Sunshine starts our Friday but increasing cloud cover into the afternoon as a weak cold front approaches from the northwest. Chance for drops to flakes in the afternoon, then chance for light snowfall starting after sunset as this front passes. Limited moisture, so little to no accumulation. Highs Friday near 40 degrees. Decreasing clouds for the overnight and lows into the mid to upper teens.

High pressure building into the region from the north in control of the region for the weekend. Sunshine returns for Saturday along with near freezing temperatures. Highs Saturday near 30 degrees. Mostly to partly sunny on Sunday. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Clouds return into early next week along with our next chance for showers. Temperatures next week closer to normal for this time of the year.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, AFTN. DROPS/FLAKES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS, DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 14

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 10

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 22

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

