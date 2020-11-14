Forecast Discussion 11/14/2020 PM: Showers likely Sunday, wind advisory goes into effect

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 15th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 15th: 30°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:46 PM

***A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE TWIN TIERS TOMORROW***

Average temperatures and sunny skies were the main stories all day today with highs reaching into the upper 40s. Things have been calm for the most part, with nothing more than a light breeze moving the trees outside. High-pressure was the cause for the nice day today which has set up over the Empire State, we will be seeing it move out tonight as lows drop to the upper 20s with clouds increasing overnight.

Tomorrow is where things change, and not for the better. First, a wind advisory will be in effect for the majority of the day for Steuben, Schuyler, Tompkins, and Tioga (Pa.) Counties. We are looking at sustained wind speeds possibly exceeding 20 miles per hour with gusts likely exceeding 35 mph. Rain is likely as well for your Sunday, so expect it to be an all-around miserable day, however, we’re expecting higher than average temperatures, the mid-50s for highs. Things will calm down after the sun sets, showers may linger as lows drop to the low-mid 30s.

Starting the week off with continued breezy conditions. There is a chance for some mixed showers on Monday with highs in the mid-40s expected. Gusts as high as 28 miles per hour are possible. Low temperatures Monday night should drop to the low-30s, any lingering showers by the evening will be in the form of snow.

The rest of the week is a mixed bag with temperatures dropping considerably on Wednesday, but that is the outlier.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WIND ADVISORY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. BREEZY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 25

WEDNESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS. COLD

HIGH: 39 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

FRIDAY: CLOUDS DECREASE

HIGH: 56 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS. MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 34

