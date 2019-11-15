Forecast Discussion 11/15/19 AM: Sunshine returns today with below average temperatures remaining

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 15TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 15TH: 30°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:46 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! A chilly start to your morning with temperatures in the 20s, so make sure to bundle up. Luckily today we track a mainly dry day with sunshine returning. Highs today will be a few degrees warmer than yesterday, topping off in the lower 40s. Clouds will start to slowly increase through the day, with a mixture of sunshine and clouds by the afternoon as we track a weak cold front pushing through the region Friday night. This will bring the risk for a few snow showers as it passes, no accumulation expected and many staying dry. Behind this front though, cold conditions set in for the first half of your weekend. Tonight temperatures fall into the mid teens once again, so make sure to pre-warm that car at the early hours Saturday. This weekend looking pleasant as high pressure builds in once again.

Saturday mostly sunny skies develop with highs only near freezing, as we move into Saturday night clear skies and calm winds allow us to cool of drastically. Lows overnight fall into the teens, close to 10 degrees. Luckily winds switch out of the south into Sunday helping us to warm back up close to 40 degrees for the day on Sunday. Clouds start to increase late Sunday as our next round of very weak disturbances make their way into the region.

Next week is looking mostly cloudy and mainly dry Monday and Tuesday. Temperatures also climb back into the mid to lower 40s, closer to where we should be this time of year. Wednesday we track the risk of a few snow showers before the chance for rain moves in Thursday as a low pressure system passes over the Twin Tiers. Something we will have to fine tune as we get closer. Highs Wednesday and Thursday in the mid 40s.

FRIDAY: INCREASING CLOUDS, PM DROPS/FLAKES POSSIBLE

HIGH: 42

FRIDAY NIGHT: CHANCE LIGHT SHOWERS, DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 15

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 32 LOW: 11

SUNDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 24

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SPOTTY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

