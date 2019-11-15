Forecast Discussion 11/15/19 PM: Dry, sunny, and cold start to the weekend







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 15TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 15TH: 30°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:46 PM

A weak cold front moves into the region late day Friday bringing a chance for flurries to light snow showers for the evening and overnight. Limited moisture, so little to no accumulation. Best chances for snowfall in the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier. Otherwise, mostly cloudy through most of the night, then clearing skies into the predawn hours Saturday. Lows in the low to mid teens.

High pressure builds into the region behind Friday’s cold front. High pressure from the north coming along with clearing skies, but also colder temperatures. Highs Saturday into the low 30s. Mostly clear skies continue through the overnight with near record cold lows. Temperatures dropping near 10 degrees for Saturday night.

High pressure holds through Sunday bringing sunshine through most of the day. Highs Sunday near 40 degrees. Storm system riding up the coast brings increasing clouds into the overnight. Clouds continue for the start of the workweek along with a chance for showers. Mixed showers possible on Monday with varying temperatures. Temperatures next week closer to normal for this time of the year.

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 34

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR

LOW: 10

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 41 LOW: 25

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 34

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

