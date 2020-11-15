Forecast Discussion 11/15/2020 PM: Showers tonight as windy conditions continue, cold midweek

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 16th: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 16th: 30°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

***A WIND ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED FOR PARTS OF THE TWIN TIERS TODAY***

It has been an active Saturday with very strong wind speeds. This has been the main story today along with some showers and thunderstorms that moved through during the afternoon hours. Multiple cases of wind damage wee reported in Western New York and Pennsylvania from this system. Highs in the mid-50s were just out of reach for most of the area, which is above average for this time of year. Lows tonight should stay warmer than average, mid-30s with showers continuing during the early evening hours. Windy conditions will stick around as well.

Tomorrow will continue to be windy with temperatures closer to average for this time of year. Highs in the mid-40s expected with partly sunny skies, gusts over 25 miles per hour are possible as the low-level jet moves out of the region. We could see some mixed showers during the evening hours as lows drop to the low-30s, any showers after the temperature drops will be frozen.

Continued mixed chances for showers for your Tuesday as the temperature continues to drop into the midweek. Highs in the low-40s are likely on Tuesday, colder than average for this time of year. This will be another partly sunny day for the Twin Tiers. Lows that night get cold, low-20s overnight.

Wednesday will be the coldest day of the week with highs only in the mid-30s, very winter-like for this time of year. Sunny skies are expected though so it will look nicer than it will feel. Lows that night drop to well below average, looking at lows in the upper teens possible overnight.

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. WINDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CHANCE MIXED SHOWERS

HIGH: 40 LOW: 21

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. COLD

HIGH: 36 LOW: 17

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. ISOLATED CHANCE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 35

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 41

