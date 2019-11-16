Forecast Discussion 11/16/19 AM: Sunny & dry weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 16TH: 30°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 6:58 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:46 PM

A windy start to your weekend, but that will die down for the most part while remaining breezy throughout the day. A mostly sunny weekend, even though it will start off cold. Highs today in the low to mid-30s with wind chills not escaping the mid-20s. The sunshine is thanks to some high pressure settling in the region, unfortunately bringing cold air with it from the north. Lows tonight drop to the frigid lower teens, with wind chills making it feel like the single digits.

Tomorrow warms up slightly, maybe to the point you’ll want to walk outside! If you wear a jacket at least. Highs tomorrow in the lower 40s, which is nice compared to today. More sunshine to enjoy, so that will be nice. A nice day as the high pressure starts moving out with the next system pushing in for the start of the workweek. Lows Sunday night in the upper 20s as clouds start increasing Sunday evening and overnight.

A low-pressure system will start making its way into the area Monday bringing mostly cloudy skies and shower chances. If the shower chances happen early enough in the morning, there is a chance it could be frozen, however it would change over to rain by late morning. Highs in the mid-40s expected for Monday, which is approaching average for this time of year. Lows Monday night drop to the very low 30s.

A very similar forecast for Tuesday and this week looks to be a defrosting week as we keep highs in the 40s. Which is welcome compared to the highs last week.

SATURDAY: PLENTY OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 34

SATURDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLEAR. VERY COLD

LOW: 12

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE PM

HIGH: 41 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 46 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 35

