Forecast Discussion 11/16/2019 PM: Bitter cold overnight, the sun returns Sunday







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 30°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

We had a beautiful start to the weekend, although we saw some chilly temperatures. Highs today made it into the upper thirties in most locations. Temperatures will drop going throughout the overnight hours. Calm winds combined with mainly clear skies will help lows reach the low teens and even the upper single digits.

We will have a chilly start to Sunday but temperatures will rebound nicely going throughout the afternoon. A light Southerly breeze will help push temperatures up around forty degrees. Similar to today, we will see a good amount of sunshine thanks to high pressure over our region. Cloud cover will begin to increase during the evening and overnight.

There is still some uncertainty regarding our next weather maker that will impact our area on Monday. A low-pressure system will bring the return of wet weather to the Twin Tiers. The beginning of the day looks to start off dry, by the afternoon this is when we will see the potential for some light showers and a light wintry mix to work into our area. Highs on Monday will hover around forty.

Temperatures throughout the seven day will slightly warm, with highs by the end of the week close to average. We will continue to see mainly cloudy skies as well as shower chances. Luckily by the end of the week and towards the beginning portion of the weekend, we look to begin to dry out.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY, PASSING CLOUDS

HIGH: 40

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 26

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY MIXED SHOWER.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE STRAY SHOWERS

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter





