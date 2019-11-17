Forecast Discussion 11/17/18 PM: Cloudy start to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 30°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

A nice and crisp Sunday evening for the Twin Tiers after a beautiful Sunday. High temperatures hit the lower 40s today. Clouds will start rolling in tonight for a cloudy start to the week tomorrow. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the upper 20s.

Tomorrow a low-pressure system starts pushing bringing clouds and shower chances, especially late day. The showers could be mixed as the even progresses but will start off as rain. Highs tomorrow will once again top out in the lower 40s. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the lower 30s, right around freezing.

Mostly cloudy skies dominate the rest of the week, a stray shower is possible on Tuesday but would likely happen in the morning. High temperatures start to want to push into the mid-40s but stay around the 43-degree mark. Lows Tuesday night will bottom out in the lower 30s once again.

The rest of the week sees a similar temperature setup, highs in the low to mid-40s. Showers are likely on Thursday as a cold front pushes through. The effects of which won’t be felt on Temperatures until Friday night.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWER.

HIGH: 42

MONDAY NIGHT: CHANCE SHOWERS OVERNIGHT

LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PEEKS OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 42 LOW: 28