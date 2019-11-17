Forecast Discussion 11/17/19 AM: Chilly and sunny Sunday, leading to a cloudy week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 49°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 30°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM

Yesterday, at the aesthetic level, it was beautiful. But, when you walked outside it was bitterly cold. Today will be similar, with a slight improvement in temperature. Sunny skies expected with a high in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the upper 20s.

Tomorrow a low-pressure system starts pushing bringing clouds and shower chances, especially late day. The showers could be mixed as the even progresses but will start off as rain. Highs tomorrow will once again top out in the lower 40s. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the lower 30s, right around freezing.

Mostly cloudy skies dominate the rest of the week, a stray shower is possible on Tuesday but would likely happen in the morning. High temperatures start to want to push into the mid-40s but stay around the 43-degree mark. Lows Tuesday night will bottom out in the lower 30s once again.

The rest of the week sees a similar temperature setup, highs in the low to mid-40s. Showers are likely on Thursday as a cold front pushes through. The effects of which won’t be felt on Temperatures until Friday night.

SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PASSING CLOUDS

HIGH: 41

SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASING

LOW: 27

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWER.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 41 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: PEEKS OF SUNSHINE

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 27

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter