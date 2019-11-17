Forecast Discussion 11/17/19 AM: Chilly and sunny Sunday, leading to a cloudy week
AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 49°
AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17TH: 30°
SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:00 AM
SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:45 PM
Yesterday, at the aesthetic level, it was beautiful. But, when you walked outside it was bitterly cold. Today will be similar, with a slight improvement in temperature. Sunny skies expected with a high in the lower 40s. Clouds will increase tonight with lows in the upper 20s.
Tomorrow a low-pressure system starts pushing bringing clouds and shower chances, especially late day. The showers could be mixed as the even progresses but will start off as rain. Highs tomorrow will once again top out in the lower 40s. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the lower 30s, right around freezing.
Mostly cloudy skies dominate the rest of the week, a stray shower is possible on Tuesday but would likely happen in the morning. High temperatures start to want to push into the mid-40s but stay around the 43-degree mark. Lows Tuesday night will bottom out in the lower 30s once again.
The rest of the week sees a similar temperature setup, highs in the low to mid-40s. Showers are likely on Thursday as a cold front pushes through. The effects of which won’t be felt on Temperatures until Friday night.
SUNDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. PASSING CLOUDS
HIGH: 41
SUNDAY NIGHT: CLOUDS INCREASING
LOW: 27
MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE LATE DAY SHOWER.
HIGH: 42 LOW: 32
TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 43 LOW: 32
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 41 LOW: 35
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY
HIGH: 45 LOW: 40
FRIDAY: PEEKS OF SUNSHINE
HIGH: 43 LOW: 30
SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY
HIGH: 43 LOW: 27
