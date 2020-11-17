Forecast Discussion 11/17/20 AM: Scattered Lake Effect Showers

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 17th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 17th: 30°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

A west/north-west breeze will move cold air over the warm water of Lake Erie today. This will produce lake effect shower activity today. These showers will be on and off throughout the day and will not be widespread. Since we are starting the day off near-freezing showers that develop this morning will be in the form of snow showers. As our temperatures rise towards 40 degrees we will see a transition from snow to rain/snow showers; this is most likely to occur in the valley areas. Higher elevation areas will have the potential to just see scattered snow showers. Not really expecting much snowfall wise. On average we will see a trace to 1″ of snow; areas that are most likely to see close to an inch will be in higher elevation areas. Nonetheless, if you are out traveling today just be aware of the potential for slick roads and low visibility due to the showers. Snow showers will linger tonight and lows will drop to near 20 degrees.

An area of high pressure will build in Wednesday ushering drier air into the atmosphere. This will cause lake effect showers to come to an end during the morning hours. We will see clouds gradually clear leading to some sunshine by the afternoon. High temperatures will be the coldest of the seven-day forecast as we will only reach the mid to upper 30s. Lows Wednesday will be near 20 degrees. After Wednesday we will see a warming trend as highs Friday and into the weekend will be in the upper 50s. Thanks to the high-pressure system we will stay mainly dry Wednesday into Saturday. By late Saturday into Sunday morning, a weak disturbance will move through the region leading to isolated shower activity. A better chance for showers will come on Monday as a cold front moves through the region.

TUESDAY: SCATTERED LAKE EFFECT SHOWERS, RAIN/SNOW SHOWERS POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41

TUESDAY NIGHT: LINGERING SHOWERS, BREAKS IN CLOUDS

LOW: 22

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWER, GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 36 LOW: 20

THURSDAY: BREEZY, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

FRIDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 60 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER LATE

HIGH: 57 LOW: 39

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 58 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 54 LOW: 31

