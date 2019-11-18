Forecast Discussion 11/18/19 PM: Near average temps this week
AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 48°
AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 30°
MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM
MONDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM
Low pressure riding up the coast Monday. Biggest impact for the Twin Tiers being cloud cover, but patchy drizzle to stray flurries also possible. Lows near 30 degrees.
The region sitting under plenty of moisture Tuesday. Another day of limited to no sunshine. Most staying dry, but can’t completely rule out sprinkles to flurries throughout the day. Highs Tuesday reaching into the low 40s and overnight lows near 30 degrees.
Stubborn clouds holding strong through midweek. Wednesday will be a near repeat of Tuesday, with a light shower possible. Highs Wednesday again near 40 degrees. Thursday stays mainly dry up until the overnight. An approaching frontal system moves into the region by Thursday night and Friday, increasing our chances for showers. Temperatures Thursday staying mainly in the 40s. Highs Friday into the 40s, then dropping near freezing for overnight lows.
TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRY/SPRINKLES
HIGH: 42
TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRY/SPRINKLES
LOW: 32
WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE
HIGH: 41 LOW: 28
THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS
HIGH: 47 LOW: 40
FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY
HIGH: 49 LOW: 28
SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 41 LOW: 28
SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS
HIGH: 42 LOW: 28
MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY
HIGH: 47 LOW: 30
