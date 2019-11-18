Forecast Discussion 11/18/2019 AM: Cloudy start to the week, with an isolated shower possible







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18TH: 30°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:01 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

Chilly start to your day, although temperatures are around fifteen degrees warmer then what we saw yesterday morning. Temperatures will rebound nicely heading throughout the day. Highs will reach the lower forties today. A coastal low-pressure system will continue to move up the coast, this combined with a low-pressure system to our west will cause us to be under mostly cloudy skies today. There is a chance to see an isolated shower this afternoon especially in our eastern counties. Overnight lows will hover around thirty.

Another dry day is in store for Tuesday, with breaks of sun possible in the afternoon. A weak upper-level wave will bring the potential for some light snow showers overnight Tuesday, with lows hovering around freezing there will also be the potential to see a light mix. There is a chance to see a lingering shower early Wednesday, though most will remain dry.

Cloud cover will be sticking with us for the majority of the seven-day forecast. Temperatures this week will slowly warm back up towards our average temperature. A system that looks to work in late Thursday and into Friday looks to bring the potential to see some light rain showers, before a cold front passage ushers in colder air. This will allow for these showers to transition over into light snow showers.

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED AFTERNOON SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY, LINGERING SHOWER POSSIBLE.

LOW: 31

TUESDAY: CLOUDY, BREAKS OF SUN.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, MORNING SHOWERS.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 31

THURSDAY: CLOUDY, LATE DAY SHOWERS.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY, LIGHT RAIN.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 29

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 41 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

