Forecast Discussion 11/18/2020 AM: Showers taper off & clouds gradually clear

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 18th: 48°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 18th: 30°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Waking up this morning some of us are seeing some snowflakes on the roads and grassy surfaces. If you are heading out the door early for the morning commute give yourself plenty of time as roads could be slick. On top of the snow showers, we are starting off the day on the cold side as most of us are starting off with feel like temperatures in the teens. It will continue to be on the chilly side today as highs will only rise into the mid-30s; certainly feeling like winter outside. As high pressure builds in we will see dry ushered into the region this will bring an end to lake effect showers. We will also see cloud cover gradually clear leading to some sunshine. Thanks to mainly clear skies and calm winds lows will drop into the upper teens.

High pressure will keep us dry for the end of the week and into the first half of the weekend. Thanks to mid to high-level clouds we will see filtered sunshine on Thursday, but highs will be near 50. By Friday thanks to a southwest wind temperatures will warm to near 60 degrees. We will fall back into the mid-50s for the weekend and clouds will increase. Isolated showers will be possible on Sunday but a better chance for shower activity will come on Monday thanks to a cold front passage. Highs for the first half of next week will be near 50.

WEDNESDAY: LINGERING AM SHOWERS, GRADUAL CLEARING

HIGH: 36

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR, WINDS SUBSIDE

LOW: 18

THURSDAY: WINDY, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 37

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY TO CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWER

HIGH: 55 LOW: 40

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 30

