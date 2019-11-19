Forecast Discussion 11/19/19 AM: Mostly cloudy with near average temperatures

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 29°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Happy Tuesday Twin Tiers! Another cloudy day in store today as a low pressure system passes well to our east impacting areas throughout New England. Most stay dry today with a few drops or flakes into the afternoon that cant be completely ruled out. Temperatures today warm close to average in the mid to lowers 40s. Tonight clouds hold on with a few isolated rain and snow showers, otherwise staying near average with lows near freezing.

Wednesday, we remain mostly cloudy with almost an identical forecast to today, temperatures in the mid to lower 40s with a few flurries or sprinkles possible but mostly everyone will remain dry through the afternoon hours. Thursday showers arrive late as a front system beings to move into the region Thursday night and into the end of your workweek. Highs twill warm into the mid to upper 40s for Thursday and close to 50 degrees into Friday. Rain and snow showers are possible Friday before wrapping up late Friday night as temperatures fall back into the 20s overnight.

Saturday a few showers arrive once again into the evening and overnight but we stay mostly cloudy with highs in the mid to lower 40s once again. Sunday we track some sunshine as we remain mainly dry into early next week with near average temperatures.

TUESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 43

TUESDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLOUDY. CHANCE FLURRY/SPRINKLES.

LOW: 31

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. FEW SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 28

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 26

