Forecast Discussion 11/19/19 PM: Light shower possible Wednesday, chance for showers increases into Friday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19TH: 29°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:02 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:43 PM

Stubborn clouds holding on through Tuesday evening, but with mainly dry weather. Can’t rule out sprinkles to a stray flurry through the overnight, though. Lows near 30 degrees.

Northwest winds 5-15 mph for Wednesday. Lake-enhanced light showers possible, best chances downwind of the lakes including the Finger Lakes and Southern Tier areas. Otherwise, another day with mainly cloudy skies. Highs Wednesday near 40 degrees and lows near 30 degrees.

Breaks in cloud cover between weather systems Thursday. Most of the day will be dry. Southerly winds with near average temperatures, highs into the mid to upper 40s. A frontal system moves into the region late day with increasing chances for showers into Friday. Precipitation coming down mainly as rain, but some light snow may mix in with falling temperatures late day Friday following a cold front. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 40s, then dropping into the 20s for the overnight. Dry start to the weekend, then chance for showers returns Saturday night into early Sunday.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. LIGHT SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 41

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 39

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

