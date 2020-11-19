Forecast Discussion 11/19/2020 AM: Filtered Sunshine & Breezy Today

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 29°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:44 PM

High pressure will be in control of our weather today. Although it is a cold start to the day temperatures will rebound nicely as highs will be in the low 50s. We are warmer today thanks to a south/southwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph. This wind direction will usher in some warmer air into the atmosphere. Although high pressure will keep us dry, some upper-level moisture will lead to an increase in mid to high-level clouds. Due to these clouds, we will see filtered sunshine. We will continue to see some cloud cover overnight and lows will be in the mid to upper 30s.

It will be a dry and warm end to the work week as highs will warm towards 60 degrees. A weak and moisture-starved cold front will move through the region Friday. The only thing we will see from this frontal system is some clouds; so we will be partly sunny. The dry weather will continue for the first half of the weekend but we will see more cloud cover on Saturday. Highs Saturday will be in the low 50s.

Active weather will return for the end of the weekend and the start of the new week. There is the potential to see a rain/snow mix early Sunday due to the lows Saturday night will hover near freezing. As our temperatures rise towards 50 degrees we will see a transition over to rain showers. Rainshower chances will continue into Monday and highs will once again hover 50. We will get a brief break from the wet weather on Tuesday leading to some sunshine. Showers are quick to return on Wednesday. Highs on Tuesday & Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s.

THURSDAY: BREEZY, FILTERED SUNSHINE

HIGH: 53

THURSDAY NIGHT: MAINLY CLEAR, WINDS SUBSIDE

LOW: 38

FRIDAY: BREEZY, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 61 LOW: 39

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PEEKS OF SUN

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWER

HIGH: 50 LOW: 27

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

