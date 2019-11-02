Forecast Discussion 11/2/19 AM: Dry start to the weekend, slight chances overnight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 2ND: 33°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:40 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 6:02 PM

High pressure to our south making sure we stay dry for the start of the weekend. It will also ensure our temperatures remain fairly average for this time of year. Highs today expected to hit the lower 50s with partly cloudy skies. We could see a chance of isolated showers overnight as a cold front starts to creep into our region from the west. Lows tonight in the lower 30s.

Tomorrow, with the passing of the previously mentioned cold front, temperatures will be slightly lower. Stray showers possible in the AM hours with highs tomorrow in the upper 40s. Partly cloudy skies with some breezy conditions expected. Clouds may increase slightly leading into the beginning of the workweek, lows in the upper 30s to lower 30s.

The first half of the week is nice with close to seasonable temperatures. Monday, high temperatures of around 50 degrees expected and mostly cloudy skies. Tuesday we inch closer to that average temperature, right in the mid-50s for highs. Low temperatures Monday-Wednesday remain consistent in the low to mid-30s.

Rain chance return Thursday with a slight chance in the PM hours Wednesday. This is another cold front moving through the region, dropping temperatures considerably. Lows Thursday and Friday in the mid-20s.

SATURDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 51

SATURDAY NIGHT: CHANCE LATE SHOWERS

LOW: 32

SUNDAY: MORNING SHOWER CHANCE. PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COLD. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

