Forecast Discussion 11/2/19 PM: Isolated overnight showers, a cooler Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 55°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 3RD: 33°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 6:43 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 5:00 PM

A dry and sunny start to the weekend reaching temperatures in the lower 50s for highs. A breezy, albeit, nice fall day that will lead to a night of uncertain results. Lows tonight will drop to the lower 30s with mostly cloudy skies. The wind will calm down as we go into the evening. An isolated shower is possible overnight.

Tomorrow starts off with isolated shower chances in the morning, those will move out as we get into the later morning hours and clouds decrease to partly cloudy. Highs tomorrow in the mid-40s expected. Tomorrow night, similarly cold as tonight with lows in the lower 30s.

We start the workweek with a two-day warming trend. Monday, expect mostly cloudy skies with highs in the lower 50s. A peek of sunshine or two leading to a mostly cloudy evening, lows in the mid-30s, which is right around average for this time. Tuesday is similarly in sky condition with a high in the mid-50s. A slight chance for showers Tuesday, which is leading into the next big system. Lows Tuesday in the mid-30s.

A system with a stout cold front will start pushing into the region Wednesday causing clouds to increase as we head into the later hours. Highs Wednesday in the upper 40s. Lows will drop to the lower 30s once again with PM shower chances as the cold front approaches. This front will cut our temperatures considerably and bring shower chances for Thursday.

SUNDAY: MORNING SHOWER CHANCE. PARTLY CLOUDY. BREEZY

HIGH: 45

SUNDAY NIGHT: COLD. CLOUDS INCREASING

LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 35

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 54 LOW: 32

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE PM. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 24

FRIDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. COLD. AM CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 37 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 26

