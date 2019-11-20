Forecast Discussion 11/20/19 AM: Scattered showers with mostly cloudy skies mid week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 29°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Happy Wednesday Twin Tiers! Another cloudy day in store for today with winds beginning to pick up out of the northwest around 5-15 mph. This will help cause some lake enhanced showers into the afternoon with best chances developing downwind of the lakes in portions of the Southern Tier. Clouds continue with temperatures remaining very similar to the past few days, warming into the lower 40s for high temperatures. Tonight mostly cloudy skies continue with temperatures falling close to 30 degrees, thus any rainfall could re freeze in some locations waking up early Thursday, so watch out for any slick spots on the roadways or sidewalks.

Thursday we see a few breaks in the clouds and a few isoalted showers, primarily in the evening. Most looking to stay dry with winds switching out of the south allowing near average temperatures to work their way in. Highs reaching into the mid to upper 40s. A system then moves into the region late Thursday and into Friday bringing shower chances to the region. Most of this system looks to arrive as rain as highs on Friday reach close to 50 degrees. However, as it is pulling away, temperatures begin to fall and it may end as some light snow showers in locations that cool down closer to freezing fast enough. Lows overnight in the 20s.

The upcoming weekend looks okay right now, with some sunshine both Saturday and Sunday, shower chances arrive late Saturday and linger very early Sunday before we dry out with a mixture of sunshine and clouds. Temperatures this weekend top off in the mid to lower 40s.

WEDNESDAY: MAINLY CLOUDY. SCATTERED SHOWER POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 43

WEDNESDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY.

LOW: 30

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY.

HIGH: 49 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: SOME SUNSHINE. CHANCE LATE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 42 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 28

TUESDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 50 LOW: 34

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook | Twitter

Meteorologist Dylan DeBruyn: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter