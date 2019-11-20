Forecast Discussion 11/20/19 PM: Chance for showers for the end of the workweek







AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 20TH: 29°

WEDNESDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

WEDNESDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Northwest winds Wednesday keeping stubborn clouds overhead. Can’t rule out sprinkles to a stray flurry through the overnight, though. Lows near 30 degrees.

Cloudy start to Thursday, then seeing afternoon breaks in cloud cover. Southerly winds with near average temperatures, highs nearing 50 degrees. A frontal system moves into the region late day. Increasing clouds into the evening and chance for showers returns after dark. Precipitation coming down as rain with temperatures staying above freezing. Lows Thursday night near 40 degrees.

Cold front passes early Friday with lingering showers through the first half of the day. Precipitation mainly as rain, but some light snow may mix in with falling temperatures by the afternoon. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 40s, then dropping into the 20s for the overnight. Dry start to the weekend. Seeing increasing mid and high level clouds as the next low pressure system approaches. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 40s. Chance for showers returns Saturday night and continues through the first half of Sunday. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 40s.

THURSDAY: MAINLY DRY. BREAKS IN CLOUDS

HIGH: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY

HIGH: 46 LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

