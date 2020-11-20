Forecast Discussion 11/20/20 AM: Mild and pleasant end to the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 47°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 19th: 29°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:04 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

It will be a mild and pleasant end to the workweek across the Twin Tiers. Temperatures this morning are starting off 20 degrees warmer than yesterday morning. Thanks to a southwest breeze ushering in warmer air to the region, highs today will reach near 60 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today. Cloud cover will begin to increase tonight as a weak cold front moves through the region. There is little to moisture in the atmosphere for this frontal system to tap into so only expecting to see a stray shower tonight with the majority of the area remaining dry. Lows will near 40 degrees.

It will be a dry but mostly cloudy start to the weekend. Breaks in cloud cover will allow for peeks of sunshine throughout the day. Clouds increase Saturday night as our next weather system moves into the region. The arrival time of these showers Sunday will determine if we see a rain/snow mix in the morning. Nonetheless, we will see rain showers Sunday. Highs this weekend will be in the mid-40s to hovering 50 degrees.

As we head into the new week we will see shower chances continue as a cold front moves through the region on Monday. We see a brief period of dry weather Tuesday and we will be able to enjoy some sunshine. Active weather looks to return on Wednesday with scattered showers possible on Thanksgiving. Highs will range from the mid to upper 40s.

FRIDAY: BREEZY, MIX SUN & CLOUDS, STRAY SHOWER LATE

HIGH: 62

FRIDAY NIGHT: PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY, STRAY SHOWER

LOW: 41

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, PEEKS OF SUN

HIGH: 51 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: CLOUDY CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 37

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 48 LOW: 26

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 43 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 35

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SCATTERED SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 36

