Forecast Discussion 11/21/19 AM: Some sunshine today before showers enter tonight

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 21ST: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 21ST: 29°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Happy Thursday Twin Tiers! A cloudy start today with some late morning and early afternoon sunshine developing as a a few breaks in the clouds cover develop ahead of our next system. Winds switch out of the south allowing temperatures to warm back close to average in the upper 40s, close to 50 degrees in some locations. A frontal system then pushes through late with increasing clouds into the evening and a chance for showers overnight tonight. Overnight lows staying above freezing, near 40 degrees thus all precipitation will be in the form of rainfall. Overall not a bad day today, with average temperatures and some sunshine, which we have not seen in almost a week.

Friday a few showers linger early with clouds holding on. A few showers may mix with some son with temperatures falling into the afternoon, but no accumulation expected. Highs on Friday will still be close to average in the mid to upper 40s. Overnight lows fall into the 20s, which means any untreated surfaces with standing water could freeze, so take it slow late Friday and early Saturday morning and watch out for slick spots. Saturday we track some sunshine with highs in the mid 40s, clouds increase into the afternoon as showers enter with our next low pressure system. Saturday night and Sunday we track a mixture of rain and snow showers as temperatures fall close to freezing overnight Saturday.

Early next week is looking mainly dry with some sunshine Monday and Tuesday along with temperatures warming into the mid to upper 40s with lower 50s possible as we get into Tuesday. Our next rain chance then looks to arrive mid to late next week.

THURSDAY: SOME SUNSHINE, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 49

THURSDAY NIGHT: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

LOW: 41

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY & WINDY.

HIGH: 47 LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, PM SHOWERS POSSIBLE.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 30

MONDAY: SUNSHINE & CLOUDS.

HIGH: 46 LOW: 31

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 51 LOW: 36

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 32

