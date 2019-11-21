Forecast Discussion 11/21/19 PM: Chance for light showers Friday & windy

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 21ST: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 21ST: 29°

THURSDAY SUNRISE: 7:05 AM

THURSDAY SUNSET: 4:42 PM

Frontal system moving into the region for the end of the workweek. Warm front lifts through Thursday night with southerly winds helping temperatures warm by a few degrees. Chance for light rain showers, as well. Temperatures in the evening into the low 40s, warming into the mid to upper 40s by early Friday.

Cold front passes early Friday with lingering light showers through the first half of the day. Precipitation mainly as rain, but some light snow may mix in with falling temperatures by the afternoon. Little if any snowfall expected, though. Otherwise, main concern being gusty winds as the cold front moves into the region. Winds turning to out of the northwest sustained 10-20 mph with gusts of 30 mph or more possible through the first half of the day. Northwest winds usher in cooler temperatures. Highs Friday into the mid to upper 40s, which will happen early in the day. Then, temperatures dropping through the afternoon following the cold front. Temperatures into the 30s for the afternoon, then into the low to mid 20s for overnight lows. Winds decrease into the overnight with clearing skies.

Dry start to the weekend. Seeing increasing mid and high level clouds as the next low pressure system approaches. Highs Saturday into the low to mid 40s. Chance for a wintry mix returns Saturday night and continues through the first half of Sunday. Temperatures will play a role in which type of precipitation we see. Regardless, slick spots possible on untreated surfaces. Highs Sunday into the low to mid 40s.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS

LOW: 23

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE PM WINTRY MIX

HIGH: 45 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS MAY LINGER

HIGH: 42 LOW: 30

MONDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 47 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 39

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 51 LOW: 32

THURSDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SLIGHT CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

