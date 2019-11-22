Forecast Discussion 11/22/19 AM: Showers linger today with some sunshine to start your weekend

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 22ND: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 22ND: 28°

FRIDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

FRIDAY SUNSET: 4:41 PM

Happy Friday Twin Tiers! A cold front passes through the region early this morning with lingering showers through the first half of the day today. Temperatures look to mainly stay above freezing thus most of this will remain as rain showers, but some cooler air will start to filter in with a mix of snow and rain showers into the afternoon. No snowfall accumulations are expected. Winds remain gusty as this front passes through the region out of the northwest 10-20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph or greater a possibility for the morning hours before starting to calm down into the evening. Cooler temperatures will begin to usher in as well, warmest part of your day will be the morning with temperatures in the mid 40s, cooling into the 30s by the afternoon and 20s for lows overnight tonight. Skies begin to clear out overnight as well with calming winds helping temperatures to drop fast, into the mid 20s.

Saturday we track some sunshine before clouds increase into the afternoon as our next weather maker moves in. Highs on Saturday and Sunday both in the mid to lower 40s. A wintry mix moves in Saturday night and lasts into early Sunday. Temperatures will be a big player in who sees rain or snow, otherwise slick spots on the roadways, especially early Sunday will be a possibility.

Early next week looking mainly dry with temperatures warming as well, back close to 50 degrees by mid week. This also comes with some sunshine Monday/Tuesday with rain chances moving in mid next week.

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. LINGERING SHOWERS & WINDY.

HIGH: 46

FRIDAY NIGHT: DECREASING CLOUDS.

LOW: 24

SATURDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. CHANCE LATE WINTRY MIX.

HIGH: 44 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LINGER.

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY, MAINLY DRY.

HIGH: 48 LOW: 32

TUESDAY: LIMITED SUNSHINE.

HIGH: 52 LOW: 38

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN/SNOW LIKELY

HIGH: 49 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY.

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

