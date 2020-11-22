Forecast Discussion 11/22/20 AM: Wintry mix to evening rain

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 22nd: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 22nd: 28°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:07 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Mostly cloudy overnight with temperatures in the upper 20s. Light snow will overtake the region early this morning. Temperatures rise slowly and we will see breaks in precipitation later on before turning to all rain tonight. Highs in the low 40s. Temperatures warming above freezing for the afternoon allowing for all precipitation to turn to rain. Spotty showers through late day, then steady rain for the evening and overnight.

Higher elevations, mainly in the Southern Tier, could see a light snow accumulation through the early part of the day. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Steuben County for ice and snow accumulations up to an inch in higher elevations. Accumulation won’t stick around for long as temperatures warm above freezing, though. This will be a mainly rain event, with rainfall amounts mainly under 0.50″. Localized higher amounts possible in any downpour that develops. Highs Sunday in the low to mid 40s, then overnight lows near 40 degrees. A breezy south wind ahead of a cold front, which moves through into the early morning hours Monday.

Steady rain tapers early Monday, but expecting showers to linger through the day as winds turn out of the northwest in favor of lake-effect. Breezy afternoon and highs near 40 degrees. Drying out for the overnight and lows in the mid to upper 20s. Dry Tuesday, then chance for showers again midweek.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX TO RAIN

HIGH: 43 LOW: 38

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS & WINDY

HIGH: 44 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 30

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

FRIDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 55 LOW: 35

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH:45 LOW:23

Connect with the 18 Storm Team.

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter