Forecast Discussion 11/22/2020 PM: Showers this evening and to start the week

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 23rd: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 23rd: 28°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Just because it has been a seasonable Sunday doesn’t make the snow and other wintry weather that happened this morning any more unwelcome, how the seasons are changing. After the morning mess, the skies did not clear and we saw cloud cover for most of the day. Tonight, lows will drop to the upper 30s as another bout of precipitation moves in during the night hours. This is being brought by a low-pressure driven cold front, most of the precipitation will be rain but a mix as it trails off is possible.

There is a chance for showers tomorrow morning to start off your week. Highs will stay below average, only getting into the low-40s. Mostly cloudy skies will remain in place. Lows tomorrow night will drop to the low-30s.

A colder day on Tuesday with highs only in the upper-30s. Some sunshine is possible in the first half of the day, but clouds will increase ahead of more shower chances Tuesday evening, these may start as rain but will likely transition to snow as the temperature drops. Lows Tuesday night should drop to the upper 20s.

Your Thanksgiving Day is looking to be a but above average in terms of Temperatures. Highs in the low-mid 50s possible. Some showers in the morning are possible before turning dry but remaining cloudy.

MONDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

TUESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE. PM CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 27

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: AM SHOWERS. CLOUDY

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: CLOUDY. STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 53 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 50 LOW: 32

SUNDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 34

