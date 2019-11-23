Forecast Discussion 11/23/19 AM: Sunny Saturday, soggy Sunday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 23RD: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 23RD: 28°

SATURDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SATURDAY SUNSET: 4:41 PM

A nice Saturday with a cold start in the 20s across the area. Clear skies allowing the “heat” from yesterday to completely escape from the surface, resulting in a frigid Saturday morning. Thankfully, the clear skies will stick around and the sun will warm us to seasonable temperatures, right in the mid-upper 40s. A nice day thanks to some high pressure just to our south. Sunshine will stay dominate throughout the day, clouds increasing in the afternoon starting with some wispy high clouds. As we get into the evening hours clouds will take over and chances for a wintry mix move in and stick around overnight. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-30s.

Tomorrow the wintry mix will change over to showers and persist until midday. Highs tomorrow in the mid-40s, very seasonable again. Cloudy skies will stick around as this cold front moves through bringing those showers. Lows tomorrow night will drop to right around freezing, the lower 30s.

The week starts off rather nice. The Sunday showers will have passed opening up for the opportunity for partly sunny skies. A warming trend starts on Monday with a high in the mid-upper 40s again. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday creep into the low-mid 50s. More shower chances arrive Wednesday with a stout system moving through, a change over to snow in the PM hours is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

SATURDAY: MOSTLY SUNNY. CLOUDS INCREASE AFTERNOON

HIGH: 47

SATURDAY NIGHT: CHANCE WINTRY MIX

LOW: 35

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. SHOWERS THROUGH MIDDAY

HIGH: 45 LOW: 32

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. UNSEASONABLY WARM

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COLD RETURNS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STAYING DRY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

