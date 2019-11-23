Forecast Discussion 11/23/19 PM: Soggy Sunday leading to a mundane Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 28°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:41 PM

A nice day thanks to some high pressure just to our south. Sunshine stayed dominate throughout the day, clouds increased in the afternoon starting with some wispy high clouds. As we get into the evening hours clouds will take over and precipitation chances move in. Starting with rain, then rain and snow. As we go later into the overnight hours, rain, snow, and sleet. Nothing expected in terms of accumulation, however a slick spot on the road can’t be ruled out. Low temperatures tonight will drop to the mid-30s.

Tomorrow the wintry mix will change over to showers and persist until midday. Highs tomorrow in the mid-40s, very seasonable again. Cloudy skies will stick around as this cold front moves through bringing those showers. Lows tomorrow night will drop to right around freezing, the lower 30s.

The week starts off rather nice. The Sunday showers will have passed opening up for the opportunity for partly sunny skies. A warming trend starts on Monday with a high in the mid-upper 40s again. Highs Tuesday and Wednesday creep into the low-mid 50s. More shower chances arrive Wednesday with a stout system moving through, a change over to snow in the PM hours is possible Wednesday night into Thursday.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX EARLY. RAIN THROUGH MIDDAY

HIGH: 44

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 32

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 47 LOW: 34

TUESDAY: PARTLY CLOUDY. UNSEASONABLY WARM

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 53 LOW: 33

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COLD RETURNS

HIGH: 43 LOW: 30

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STAYING DRY

HIGH: 40 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 29

