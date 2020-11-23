Forecast Discussion 11/23/20 PM: Chance of sprinkles tonight before a cooler Tuesday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 23rd: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 23rd: 28°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Winds have died down and temperatures around 40 will fall into the upper 20s for lows Monday night. Sprinkles or flurries are possible overnight as we have lake enhanced activity streaming into the region. Skies remaining mostly cloudy overnight.

On Tuesday lingering showers will taper off and we will see mainly dry conditions along with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Light showers will be possible Tuesday night, but the first half of Wednesday looks to be mainly dry. By Wednesday afternoon, our next weather maker will move into the region leading to light rain showers returning to the forecast. As we head towards Thanksgiving scattered showers will be possible but it will not be a washout. Along with scattered showers, we will see breaks in clouds and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Models are not in agreement regarding the next weather system that will move in for the upcoming weekend. There is the uncertainty of when the active weather will arrive and the precipitation type. At this vantage point, it looks like showers will arrive by mid-morning Saturday leading to the chance of isolated rain showers. By Sunday, some models are showing the potential for it to be dry and partly sunny. This is something that will continue to be monitored as we move closer to the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

TUESDAY: PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 39 LOW: 29

WEDNESDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 39

THURSDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 58 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 50 LOW: 30

SUNDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 51 LOW: 31

MONDAY: CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 44 LOW: 26

