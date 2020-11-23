Forecast Discussion 11/23/2020 AM: Breezy, mostly cloudy, & isolated showers possible

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 23rd: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 23rd: 28°

MONDAY SUNRISE: 7:08 AM

MONDAY SUNSET: 4:40 PM

Light showers some of us are waking up to this morning will continue to taper off as the cold front continues to move off to our east. We will see a west/northwest breeze sustained at 5-15 mph with gusts of 20 mph or higher possible. This wind direction will usher cold air over the warm water of Lake Erie & Lake Ontario leading to some isolated lake effect showers. The majority of the area will remain on the dry side and mostly cloudy. Highs today will be in the low to mid-40s. Tonight temperatures will fall back towards 30 degrees. This will lead to lake effect showers transitioning over to isolated light snow showers. The best chance for these showers will be in Steuben county & the Finger Lakes.

On Tuesday lingering showers will taper off and we will see mainly dry conditions along with partly sunny skies. Highs will be in the mid to upper 30s. Light showers will be possible Tuesday night, but the first half of Wednesday looks to be mainly dry. By Wednesday afternoon, our next weather maker will move into the region leading to light rain showers returning to the forecast. As we head towards Thanksgiving scattered showers will be possible but it will not be a washout. Along with scattered showers, we will see breaks in clouds and highs in the mid to upper 50s.

Models are not in agreement regarding the next weather system that will move in for the upcoming weekend. There is the uncertainty of when the active weather will arrive and the precipitation type. At this vantage point, it looks like showers will arrive by mid-morning Saturday leading to the chance of isolated rain showers. By Sunday, some models are showing the potential for it to be dry and partly sunny. This is something that will continue to be monitored as we move closer to the weekend. Highs will be in the low to mid-50s.

MONDAY: BREEZY, MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 43

MONDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY TO PARTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

LOW: 29

TUESDAY: AM SHOWERS TAPER OFF, PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 38

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 40

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, SPOTTY SHOWER

HIGH: 54 LOW: 38

SATURDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY, ISOLATED SHOWERS

HIGH: 52 LOW: 31

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 53 LOW: 36

Chief Meteorologist Shelby Clark: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Jessica Camuto: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Austin Evans: Facebook I Twitter

Meteorologist Grant Chungo: Facebook I Twitter