Forecast Discussion 11/24/19 AM: Clearing Sunday afternoon, seasonable Monday

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 46°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24TH: 28°

SUNDAY SUNRISE: 7:06 AM

SUNDAY SUNSET: 4:41 PM

If only today could be as nice as yesterday. Starting Sunday off with a gross mix of snow and rain moving through the area. It will change over to rain as we approach the noon hour. Thankfully it will clear out going into the afternoon hours, we’ll be able to enjoy some sunshine. High temperatures today will stick close to average with highs in the lower 40s. Tonight, clearing will allow for heat to escape efficiently, cooling to right around freezing.

Starting off the week dry and seasonable with mostly cloudy skies. It should be enjoyed the best it can be because the rest of the week isn’t looking near as nice as a holiday week should. Highs temperatures Monday will hit the mid-upper 40s, right at average for this time of year, some filtered sunshine is possible. Monday night will stay mostly cloudy and cool to the upper 30s.

Tuesday warms considerably to the low-mid 50s, which is a whopping 10 degrees higher than average. Mostly cloudy skies will dominate the region as the next system starts creeping on. A chance for a PM shower exists, low temperatures will also remain above average in the lower 40s.

Wednesday is similarly warm but a strong system will be moving through. A deep low driving a stout cold front will bring rain for the area on Wednesday, which is a huge travel day for Thanksgiving. Some wrap-around snowfall in the PM hours would not be surprising, we will keep an eye on that system as we get closer to it.

SUNDAY: CLOUDY. WINTRY MIX EARLY. RAIN THROUGH MIDDAY

HIGH: 43

SUNDAY NIGHT: MOSTLY CLOUDY

LOW: 32

MONDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. SEASONABLE

HIGH: 47 LOW: 38

TUESDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY. UNSEASONABLY WARM. CHANCE PM SHOWER

HIGH: 54 LOW: 40

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDY. RAIN LIKELY & WINDY. CHANCE PM SNOW

HIGH: 53 LOW: 34

THURSDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. COLD RETURNS. LINGERING AM SHOWER

HIGH: 37 LOW: 28

FRIDAY: PARTLY SUNNY. STAYING DRY

HIGH: 36 LOW: 25

SATURDAY: CLOUDY. CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 37 LOW: 26

