Forecast Discussion 11/24/20 PM: Light snow showers possible tonight before a gradual warmup

AVERAGE HIGH FOR NOVEMBER 24th: 45°

AVERAGE LOW FOR NOVEMBER 24th: 28°

TUESDAY SUNRISE: 7:10 AM

TUESDAY SUNSET: 4:39 PM

Clouds will increase tonight as a warm front moves through the region. This front will bring the chance for scattered light snow showers across the Twin Tiers. The best chance for shower activity will be in the Finger Lakes and portions of the Southern Tier. The Northern Tier looks to stay mainly dry and cloudy. Lows tonight will be near 30.

Behind this frontal passage, we will turn mainly dry for the first half of Wednesday. An approaching low-pressure system will keep clouds with us through the day. We will see showers arrive by the afternoon hours Wednesday and highs will be near 50 degrees. A better chance for widespread showers will be Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. By the afternoon hours of Thanksgiving Day, we will continue to see scattered showers but it will not be a washout, but still have the umbrella handy. Highs on Thursday will be in the mid to upper 50s. Shower activity will taper off Thursday night into Friday morning.

We will be dry and cloud for Black Friday with highs in the low to mid-50s. An area of high pressure will build in for the weekend leading to mainly dry conditions. A weak disturbance passing through the region on Saturday will lead to isolated showers but the majority of the area looks to remain dry. Highs throughout the weekend will near 50 degrees. Unsettled weather is looking to return by early next week.

WEDNESDAY: CLOUDS INCREASE, AFTERNOON SHOWERS

HIGH: 49 LOW: 41

THURSDAY: SCATTERED SHOWERS, MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 57 LOW: 42

FRIDAY: MOSTLY CLOUDY

HIGH: 55 LOW: 37

SATURDAY: STRAY SHOWER POSSIBLE

HIGH: 49 LOW: 29

SUNDAY: MOSTLY TO PARTLY SUNNY

HIGH: 50 LOW: 33

MONDAY: CLOUDY, CHANCE SHOWERS

HIGH: 45 LOW: 29

TUESDAY: CLOUDY

HIGH:38 LOW:20

